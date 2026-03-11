Meghan Markle excites fans with major update: 'Reconnect in Australia'

Meghan Markle is set to go solo in the Sussexes' upcoming Australia tour, sparking reaction from fans.

On March 10, Her Best Life podcast members announced that the Duchess of Sussex will join "Girl's Weekend" retreat during her much-awaited tour with her husband, Prince Harry.

The three-day retreat hosted by Her Best Life podcast will take place at the InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach from April 17 to April 19.

The women-only exciting event will feature "meaningful speakers" and "a gala dinner featuring in-person conversation with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex."

On their official Instagram handle, the co-hosts Jackie Henderson and Gemma O'Neill extended an invitation to the women who want to "reconnect, recharge, laugh, learn and have some serious fun," alongside the Duchess of Sussex.

In a short clip shared on social media, O'Neill was showering praise on how resilient and passionate Meghan is, and it is an honour to collaborate with her.

Speaking of her challenging past, the host said, "I am, like, beside myself about, because I have admired this woman, and what she has endured, how she's risen above it, and how she has demonstrated, how a woman can be pushed down and she can still rise, and that person is Meghan, Duchess of Sussex."