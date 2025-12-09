Canadian rapper bbno$ sparks chaos with quitting music claim

Canadian rapper bbno$, whose real name is Alexander Gumuchian, recently caused a huge stir online after claiming he was quitting music because "millions of people begged" him to "stop."

In a note shared on social media, he said this was an "incredibly difficult decision" for the "foreseeable future," leaving fans shocked and begging him to reconsider.

However, it quickly became clear that the announcement was a joke as the Vancouver rapper, best known for hits like 'edamame' with Rich Brian, posted a TikTok video in which he said he would quit music if it received one million likes.

Surprisingly, the video got two million likes, prompting bbno$ to post a sarcastic farewell message just before the holidays, even wishing fans "happy holidays."

Fans reacted online with a mix of humour and disbelief as the discussions on Reddit and X highlighted that the announcement was just playful trolling or a creative promo stunt.

Many people pointed out that the 30-year-old rapper has a global tour planned for 2026, including dates in cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles, making it impossible that he is truly retiring.

Some joked that the stunt could even hint at a new song or album.

With a career spanning nine years, a track recently reaching one billion streams, and a tour already scheduled, there is no evidence that bbno$ is leaving music.

Instead, this incident reflected his playful, meme-driven style and shows how he like to engage with his fans with humour and unexpected antics.

Fans can breathe easy and look forward to more music, laughs, and surprises from the rapper in the coming year.