KISS remembers late ex-bandmate Ace Frehley at Kennedy Centre Honors

KISS paid tribute to their fallen comrade Ace Frehley at the 48th annual Kennedy Center Honors.

On Sunday, December 7, the legendary rock band was presented with the honour by none other than US President Donald Trump, who hosted this year. Though Frehley, who tragically passed away in October, had an on-off relationship with the band, the guitarist was still remembered fondly by his former bandmates Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Peter Criss.

Speaking to People magazine on the red carpet, founders Stanley and Criss reflected on Frehley’s legacy and how they plan to carry it forward. Criss, 79 said, “We'll all carry it forever, because we're really not together anymore. We're all separated.”

Stanley, 73, echoed that sentiment, stressing that fans now play a huge role in honouring Frehley’s memory. “The fans carry on his legacy,” he said, adding that Frehley was “here in spirit” and had been looking forward to the ceremony. “We are here and simultaneously we can mourn his passing and celebrate our accomplishments. So both things can be true at the same time.”

He spoke about how artists remain present through their work. “People live on through the arts,” he said. “The fact that they existed and contributed something means that we all benefit timelessly.”

For Stanley, that connection extends to the fans who stayed loyal for decades. “When people say to me, ‘Thank you for making my life what it is,’ I go, ‘Thank you for making my life what it is.’”

Frehley died on October 16 after a fall at his home in Morristown, New Jersey. He was 74 years old. His family said they were “completely devastated and heartbroken,” and a medical examiner later confirmed he died from blunt trauma caused by the fall.

Over the weekend, Gene Simmons told The Post that a series of “bad decisions,” especially around substance abuse, contributed to the tragedy, saying, “He refused [advice] from people that cared about him.”