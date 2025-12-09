Bianca Censori’s family dresses up to impress Kanye West with bold fur looks

Bianca Censori’s family made a bold fashion statement in South Korea on Tuesday as they arrived to meet rapper Kanye West.

The model’s sister Angelina and their mother Alexandra turned heads with eye-catching fur outfits as her sis wore a brown fur coat over a black hoodie, hiding her face behind sunglasses and a mask while her hair looked slightly messy.

Whereas her mother Alexandra chose a long leather jacket with black fur trim, grey slides, designer sunglasses, and carried a luxury tote.

They were joined by a friend, also dressed in fur, pushing several suitcases.

The visit came after Angelina’s recent trip to Sydney for the 2025 TikTok Awards, where she sparked buzz after accidently revealing her grey bra while trying to cover her face.

However, fans have noticed that her style is very similar to her sister Bianca’s, hinting that she could become the next big it-girl in the family.

Bianca and Kanye’s relationship continued to draw attention with some sources telling the Daily Mail that the couple is on and off, calling their bond as “unpredictable.”

Reports also suggested that the Heartless rapper closely manages his wife’s appearance, including her diet, workouts and clothing choices.

Insiders went on revealing that Bianca enjoys the support and likes showing off her figure, as she follows a healthy lifestyle with vegetables and protein and often exercises lightly with Kanye.

With Angelina stepping into the spotlight and Bianca’s ongoing high-profile and the most controversial relationship with Kanye, the Censori family is clearly making waves in fashion and celebrity circles.