Princess Kate joins Prince William for special audience with Archbishop

William and Kate say it was a 'pleasure' as they conclude meeting at Lambeth Palace

Prince William and Princess Kate have wrapped up a packed day of historic meetings.

On Thursday, February 5, the Prince and Princess of Wales met with the Most Reverend Sarah Mullally at Lambeth Palace, ahead of her historic installation as Archbishop of Canterbury later this spring. It marked William’s second spiritual meeting of the day, having hosted The Aga Khan V, prince Rahim Al-Hussaini, at Kensington Palace earlier.

Shortly afterwards, the Palace issued a statement about the visit on the Walses’ official Instagram account.

“A pleasure to meet the new Archbishop of Canterbury Sarah Mullally at Lambeth Palace - the first female leader of the Church of England," the post read.

One of the accompanying pictures showed the future king and queen’s signatures on the visitor’s book, next to a beautiful calligraphy that read, “Visit of His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales…”

Sources say William and Kate are keen to build a strong working relationship with Archbishop Sarah as she prepares to step into the Church’s most senior position.

The meeting followed Archbishop Sarah’s audience with King Charles the day prior, continuing a tradition that dates back to the reign of Elizabeth I. During that meeting, she formally pledged allegiance to the King, who serves as the supreme governor of the Church of England.

Mullally previously described her early conversations with the King as “encouraging,” adding that he is a “great supporter” who was “keen to hear from me about my vision.”

Her appointment follows a year-long vacancy after Justin Welby stepped down. Her official enthronement is scheduled for March 25 at Canterbury Cathedral, coinciding with the Feast of the Annunciation.