Queen Camilla rolls out ravioli while protesters rage over Andrew

King Charles salutes Dedham’s charity stars in magical rain soaked visit

Geo News Digital Desk
February 05, 2026

Queen Camilla took on the delicate art of making ravioli in Dedham on Thursday. 

The royal couple balanced their official duties with a touch of culinary fun while meeting the community champions at The Sun Inn, a pub that proudly hosted the visit.

The Queen was fascinated by the process and gave it a go herself. She was seen laughing as she carefully filled the pasta, clearly enjoying learning a new skill and taking part in a very hands-on experience. 

Meanwhile, King Charles continued greeting volunteers and local heroes, highlighting the vital work of charity fundraisers and community builders.

Councillor Darius Laws described the scene as magical despite the rain. “The atmosphere was amazing,” he said. 

“People were dancing along to the City of Colchester Band. It was a wonderful day to celebrate the Dedham community and the people who make it so strong.”

The royal visit also shone a national spotlight on art and heritage in the area. 

A Colchester and Ipswich Museums Service spokesperson emphasised the importance of the visit for John Constable’s legacy. 

