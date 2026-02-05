 
King Charles and Queen Camilla sip special gin on Dedham visit

February 05, 2026

King Charles and Queen Camilla brought plenty of warmth to the Essex village on 5 February during a packed day of meet-and-greets, a little drizzle is no match for their community spirit.

The visit kicked off at the much-loved Sun Inn, frequently tipped as one of Britain’s finest pubs, where Their Majesties spent time with local business owners and guests drawn from across the area. 

Queen Camilla and the monarch arrived just before midday and were welcomed by the pub’s team, including owner Piers Baker, his wife Victoria, and senior staff from the Baker Collective. 

They even sampled the inn’s signature gin, a local blend crafted with renowned Mersea Oysters in collaboration with Fishes in Aldeburgh.

Inside, conversations flowed as easily as the hospitality, with discussions ranging from local enterprise to environmental responsibility.

Stepping back outdoors, the royal walk down the High Street unfolded to music, dancing and cheerful crowds. 

School pupils and residents lined the route, creating a festival-like atmosphere that turned grey skies into a minor detail.

The day wrapped up at the Essex Rose Teahouse, where staff hosted a relaxed tea gathering. 

