Princess Beatrice and Eugenie shocked by emails, keep support behind doors

Newly released files spotlight controversial messages from Sarah Ferguson

February 05, 2026

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are reportedly walking a careful line as the fallout from the Epstein files continues to reverberate through the royal family.

Sources claim the York sisters have chosen to publicly distance themselves from their father, Andrew, and mother, Sarah Ferguson, while maintaining private support behind the scenes.

Despite the shock of newly surfaced emails allegedly sent by Ferguson to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, insiders say the sisters remain quietly loyal to their parents.

One source told the Mail, "The Yorks are just about holding it together as a family, but this has put new strains on their relationships.

The daughters are still supporting both parents behind the scenes," the report added.

The princesses were left “aghast” and “mortified” by the alleged content of the emails.

According to the newly released files, Ferguson appears to have lavished Epstein with praise, writing in August 2009, “In just a week, after your lunch, it seems the energy has lifted.

I have never been more touched by a friend’s kindness than your compliment to me in front of my girls. Thank you, Jeffrey, for being the brother I have always wished for.”

For Beatrice and Eugenie, the alleged correspondence has been deeply embarrassing, with sources noting that the sisters feel “ashamed” about the nature of the messages.

