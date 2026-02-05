Prince Harry, Meghan Markle doing better in California than everyone thought

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have truly carved out their Californian dream life in Montecito, California, with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Their sprawling $29 million estate has an outdoor pool, a wine cellar, a spa over the water, and a giant playground for the little royals. But it’s the bathrooms that has everyone talking.

A video from @globalstarhomes revealed that the mansion has nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, leaving fans both baffled and amused.

Comments poured in, “Nine bedrooms and 16 toilets. Really?” one viewer asked, while another joked, “16 thrones for the royals, nice touch!”

Others questioned the practicality, suggesting the couple could scale down and simply enjoy the house.

Large estates often include gyms, spas, games rooms, home cinemas, and tennis courts, each usually comes with its own bathroom.

Meghan has said the couple knew they had found the one as soon as they saw it. “You walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It’s healing. You feel free,” she told The Cut.

She also revealed a sweet detail about their garden: two palm trees connected at the bottom reminded Harry of them as a family.

“Now every day when Archie goes by, he says, hi, momma. Hi, papa,” The Duchess said.

Harry has also spoken fondly about life in the US, telling the New York Times 2024 DealBook Summit that he enjoys the freedom to raise his children in a way they likely couldn’t experience in the UK.