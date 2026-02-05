 
King Charles' office targeted by angry protesters

Protests swirl around Buckingham Palace due to Andrew's scandals

February 05, 2026

The royal family is reportedly planning to take drastic measures to cope with the daunting crisis as protests swirl around King Charles' office amid Andrew's exit from Windsor.

King Charles, 77, is taking all possible steps to contain the fallout from the disgraced royal's scandal amid growing public anger.

Protests are intensify outside the royal houses as outrage is showing no signs of abating.

A group of protesters has put up 'crime scene' tape on Buckingham Palace's railings amid release of new Epstein file, which repeatedly name Andrew. 

Activists from the campaign group Republic held up a banner saying: "Charles, what are you hiding?" while running yellow and black "crime scene - do not enter" tape along the fence.

The anmgry mob even demanded 'full disclosure' of the former Duke of York's ties to Epstein.

Republic accused the palace of remaining silent regarding the situation surrounding the former prince.

Graham Smith, the CEO of the group, said: "It is not reasonable to think Charles, William and senior aides were not aware of Andrew's behaviour.

He went on: "They would have been briefed, if only to know what they needed to protect themselves from. With European royals as well as business people and politicians from around the world caught up in Epstein's network, it is highly unlikely there haven't been other UK royals meeting with him."

