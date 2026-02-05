King Charles faces unexpected situation during latest outing

The royal family is facing the heat of Andrew's scandal as Britons are mounting pressure on the Firm to help with Epstein investigation.

The monrach, 77, did not lose his cool and maintained high spirits as he faced an unexpected situation during a royal engagement in Dedham on Thursday, February 5.

Prince Willliam's father remained silent to a queastion about Epstein probe. He was asked whether the royal family would assist with the investigation into the case.

King Charles was asked during the royal engagement: "Will your family help with the Epstein investigation?"

However, he turned a deaf ear to the queries and moved on from the scene.

The family is going throug the tough phase due to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his former wife Sarah Ferguson, who are named in Epstein files for their connections to the late convicted pedofile.

It is not evidence of any wrongdoing to be named in the files, but some photos clearly depict the situation.

Queen Camilla and King Charles kicked off their visit to Dedham with their engagement at The Sun Inn, a historic 15th-century establishment that has earned recognition as one of Britain's finest pubs.