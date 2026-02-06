Princess Kate’s new necklace trumps Andrew’s latest leaks online

Princess Kate’s latest necklace is going viral and it’s outshining the noise around Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s newly released Epstein files.

While fresh documents have once again dragged the former Duke of York into uncomfortable headlines, royal watchers online are far more captivated by the Princess of Wales’ understated new jewellery moment.

She wore a delicate new Daniella Draper necklace during a meeting at Lambeth Palace.

The engraved gold heart design, valued at £1,555 symbolises love and connection.

The accessory made its first appearance as Kate and Prince William met the new Archbishop of Canterbury, Dame Sarah, at her official London residence.

While the meeting itself was informal, it carries more importance as the Prince of Wales is set to step in for his father, King Charles, at the Archbishop’s first official service at Canterbury Cathedral next month.

Kensington Palace has confirmed William will attend the March 25 ceremony, held on the Feast of the Annunciation, acting on behalf of the King, who remains Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

The Archbishop formally took office last month during a service at St Paul’s Cathedral and completed her oath of allegiance earlier this week.

Her meeting with the Prince and Princess of Wales marked their first encounter in her new role.