Prince William's connections with Epstein come out in new files

Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier convicted of sex offences, donated $50,000 to WildAid, a wildlife charity connected to Prince William in 2013, several years after his conviction.

The Prince of Wales was named an ambassador for WildAid that same year, including King Charles.

Documents show the charity later sought to engage Epstein further, attempting to arrange a meeting in New York in 2014.

Emails from the charity’s managing director thanked Epstein for his “generous support” and referenced publicity tied to campaign events featuring William and other celebrity ambassadors such as Jackie Chan.

The contribution and correspondence took place five years after his Florida conviction for soliciting sex from a minor, and following extensive media coverage of his friendship with Andrew.

Epstein had served 13 months of an 18-month sentence, and the donation came via his Enhanced Education foundation.

WildAid has stressed that the funds were used for general operations and broader campaigns against wildlife trafficking, not for William’s engagements.

The charity also said that no meetings with Epstein or his representatives ever actually occurred.

In 2013, the future king appeared in public service announcements alongside David Beckham and Chinese basketball star Yao Ming, promoting anti-poaching and wildlife protection campaigns.

The charity confirmed that these projects were funded separately, prior to Epstein’s donation.

Kensington Palace has declined to comment on due diligence checks on WildAid’s donors.

Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine, said, “I would have expected rigorous checks before Prince William became an ambassador.

Accepting a donation and then trying to engage Epstein further seems like a serious lapse in judgment.”

The files highlight how Epstein, even after conviction, attempted to use philanthropy as a tool to restore his public image.