Andrew refuses to 'lie low' despite King Charles orders

Andrew Moubtbatten-Windsor once again left royal family members appalled with his questionable behaviour, despite his dark secrets being brought to light.

For the past few days, the former Prince has been receiving serious backlash as more questionable details about his ties with the convicted sex offender have been released.

From an extremely inappropriate photo with a mystery woman to inviting the paedophile to Buckingham Palace, Andrew overshadowed the good work of the royal family.

Speaking of his behaviour, royal expert Rebecca English called out the former Duke of York for not having any kind of sympathy for the victims.

The Daily Mail author wrote, "Whether it be his 'block-headed' refusal to lie low for his last few weeks at Royal Lodge or his utter intransigence about even acknowledging the many victims of his good friend, Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's behaviour has been a masterclass in how not to play out a public scandal."

She expressed her shock as Andrew came out for horse riding and even waved to the passersby despite living in exile.

"Courtiers, and indeed members of his own family, have watched aghast in recent days at the torrent of revelations emanating from the latest dump of Epstein Files out of the US," Rebecca added.

It is important to note that King Charles, who stripped Andrew of his titles and royal honours, reportedly asked his brother to keep a low profile.

Now, to prevent the royal family for more embarrassment, it has been revealed that Andrew moved from the Royal Lodge to a home in Norfolk.