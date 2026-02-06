 
Geo News

Prince Harry reacts to Meghan Markle's Valentines Day gift: 'Love you!'

The Duke of Sussex lights up as the Duchess surprises him mid-work, according to a video she shared

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 06, 2026

Meghan Markle surprised Prince Harry with an early Valentine’s Day gift — and his reaction said it all.

The Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet behind-the-scenes moment on her personal Instagram account on Thursday, February 5, revealing how her husband responded when she presented him with her new As Ever x Compartes chocolates while he was in the middle of work.

In the short clip, Meghan, 44, steps inside carrying the chocolates as she passes their beagle, Mamma Mia, who is resting on a dog bed at the foot of Harry’s desk. Harry, 41, looks up from his laptop and immediately lights up, oohing and aahing as Meghan hands him the box.

“Hello,” Harry says warmly. Meghan replies from behind the camera, a smile evident in her voice, “Hello.”

Prince Harry reacts to Meghan Markles Valentines Day gift: Love you!
Prince Harry reacts to Meghan Markles Valentines Day gift: Love you!

Harry then selects one chocolate from the assortment — the Flower Sprinkles Hemp Hearts White Chocolate. Holding it up to the camera, he says enthusiastically, “Yes, please!” before adding, “Thank you!” Meghan responds playfully, “You got it!”

“Love you!” Harry says next, prompting a giggle from Meghan off camera.

Meghan unveiled her latest collaboration as part of her Valentine’s Day collection.

Describing the launch, she wrote, “A love letter in chocolate, featuring our new Signature Chocolate Collection with our three beloved bars and introducing our newest delight, our exclusive Strawberry Dark Chocolate with Brut, available only in the collection.”

