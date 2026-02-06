Queen Camilla 'scolds' King Charles during cake cutting

The Essex Rose Tea House in Dedham was abuzz with excitement as King Charles and Queen Camilla filled the air with laughter, and a very royal sweetness.

Staff couldn’t hide their smiles as the couple moved through the tearoom, shaking hands, chatting about the team’s dedication, and asking how long they had been part of the community hub.

At the heart of the room, a spectacular cake which shaped like a book celebrated the occasion with the inscription, “Marking the visit of King Charles and Queen Camilla. 25 years at The Essex Rose in Dedham. 140 years of Jam Making at Tiptree.”

Watching the royals cut the cake was pure joy, especially with Camilla pretending to scold and Charles responding with a booming laugh.

The couple made a point of meeting nearly 100 special guests, taking time to hear about their work.

Essex Wildlife Trust and PACE Manningtree, focused on environmental action, received particularly warm handshakes.

Rich Yates, CEO of Trust, said, “The King has been a leader in the environment for 50 years. It’s a real privilege getting the chance to meet him.”

Queen Camilla met with representatives from Next Chapter, a domestic abuse charity born from Colchester Women’s Aid in 1977.

Workers shared how busy the charity has been and thanked her for advocacy.

"I think that’s really why I brought it up," the Queen reflected. "The more you get people to talk about it, the better."