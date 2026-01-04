Dove Cameron puts dazzling engagement ring on full display in new photos

Dove Cameron is ringing into the next sweet chapter of her life with Måneskin frontman Damiano David.

The former Disney Channel star officially confirmed that she finally said yes to the Italian singer-songwriter after two years of dating.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, January 3, the Descendants star announced the delightful news with her dazzling engagement ring stealing all the spotlight in new photos.

"My favourite part of being alive [engagement ring] happy new year," she captioned the series of photos, showing the newly engaged couple posing as the background features a dark, outdoor setting illuminated by a canopy of numerous small, warm-toned string lights.

In one photo David, 26, was seen kissing the Cloud 9 actress on her forehead, followed by another image capturing them locked in a warm embrace.

Among the photos, one close-up shot showed the singers’ tattooed hands, each adorned with their stunning rings.

Dressed in a red gown with a plunging neckline and a brown fur coat, Cameron, 29, flaunted her quad princess-cut diamond double frame twist ring, seemingly set in 14K two-tone gold, in the latest snapshots.

Notably, David and the Shameless alum dropped the exciting news after first sparking engagement rumours in October, 2025.

At that time they were photographed in Sydney, Australia, in matching black outfits, with Cameron wearing a sparkler on her ring finger.