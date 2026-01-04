Miles Teller unveils inspiration behind his character in 'Eternity'

Eternity features Miles Teller along with Callum Turner and Elizabeth Olsen

Miles Teller has finally unveiled the inspiration behind his character in film, Eternity.

Directed by David Freyne, the movie showcases the afterlife in which every soul has one week to decide eternity.

Joan, played by Elizabeth Olsen, is left in a difficult situation where she has to make a choice between spending life with the man she spent her whole life with and herfirst love, who died young and has waited decades for her to arrive.

The 38-year-old plays Larry Cutler Joan’s husband, has opened that he took inspiration from his late grandparents to play the titular role.

He added, "It was really nice to just... I don't know, observe them.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor told PEOPLE, "Oftentimes when people have been married for that long, when one goes the other - usually it's not far behind because that truly... it's like a broken heart kind of thing. So, I just think it's really special."

Teller feels proud to represent the attributes of the men he grew up with.

"I come from a long line of great men, and so I'm proud to represent that."

Besides Olsen and Teller, Eternity also features Callum Turner, Betty Buckley, Olga Merediz and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.