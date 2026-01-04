 
Geo News

Leonardo DiCaprio raises alarm over cinema's future amid streaming boom

The Oscar-winning actor fears that the theatrical experience will get overrun amid a rapid industry change

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 04, 2026

DiCaprio, 51, voices concerns about the future of cinema
DiCaprio, 51, voices concerns about the future of cinema

Leonardo DiCaprio is voicing his growing concerns over the future of movie theatres as streaming continues to reshape the industry.

In a new interview with The Times, the Oscar-winning actor questioned whether audiences still have the appetite for theatrical films amid shrinking box office returns and rapid industry change.

DiCaprio, 51, noted that the pace of transformation has been impossible to ignore. “It’s changing at a lightning speed,” he explained. “We’re looking at a huge transition.” 

He pointed to the gradual disappearance of certain genres from the big screen as a warning sign. “First, documentaries disappeared from cinemas. Now, dramas only get finite time and people wait to see it on streamers. I don’t know.”

While the Titanic star remains optimistic that films will always matter to devoted movie lovers, he worries the shared cinema experience could slowly drift out of the mainstream. “Do people still have the appetite?” DiCaprio asked. “Or will cinemas become silos — like jazz bars?”

Despite the uncertainty, the actor hopes studios will continue to back bold storytelling and visionary directors. “I just hope enough people who are real visionaries get opportunities to do unique things in the future that are seen in the cinema,” he said. Still, he acknowledged the outcome is far from guaranteed. “But that remains to be seen.”

More From Entertainment

Miles Teller unveils inspiration behind his character in 'Eternity'
Miles Teller unveils inspiration behind his character in 'Eternity'
Kid Cudi teases Australian tour is in the works
Kid Cudi teases Australian tour is in the works
Nicola Peltz shares 'grateful' message after Brooklyn Beckham fallout
Nicola Peltz shares 'grateful' message after Brooklyn Beckham fallout
Brianna LaPaglia reacts to ex Zach Bryan's wedding in Taylor Swift style
Brianna LaPaglia reacts to ex Zach Bryan's wedding in Taylor Swift style
Lily Allen reveals how big life changes affecting her daughters
Lily Allen reveals how big life changes affecting her daughters
Ashton Kutcher attempting to comeback to spotlight following Diddy drama
Ashton Kutcher attempting to comeback to spotlight following Diddy drama