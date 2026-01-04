Sydney Sweeney makes huge comeback with new film after controversial year

Sydney Sweeney marks first hit after ‘flop year’ with new release

Sydney Sweeney has broken the streak of consecutive box office bombs, which began with her biopic movie, Christy, with her new release, The Housemaid.

The 28-year-old had been battling a career downfall after the internet boycotted her movies after the jeans ad controversy, but she has proven that she prioritises her craft over politics in several recent interviews.

The Euphoria alum has made a comeback to the box office with her new movie with Amanda Seyfried, which has already generated $111.5 million across the world, only 10 days after its release.

The film is now competing for success with the new Avatar movie, after Sweeney’s Christy, Americana, and Eden were all quite disappointing critically and commercially.

The new movie’s success reminded fans of the actress’ previous works like Anyone But You and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

A recent Forbes article reported that the movie had made $46.5 million at the domestic box office in just 10 days, as well as a total of $65 million at the global box office, which added up to the $111.5 million revenue.

The numbers appear more impressive considering the movie was produced for just $35 million, which makes it a bigger success in comparison with other big-budget releases.