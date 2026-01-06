Prince Edward and Sophie celebrate 27 years since their engagement

Royal watchers are raising a glass to a milestone anniversary today as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh celebrate 27 years since their engagement was unveiled to the world.

On January 6, 1999, Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones stepped into the gardens of St James’s Palace for an iconic engagement photocall.

With Sophie proudly displaying her elegant engagement ring, a two carat oval diamond flanked by two heart shaped gems set in 18 carat white gold.

Their romance wasn’t a whirlwind, the pair first crossed paths in the late 1980s and reconnected at a charity event in 1993 before their relationship blossomed.

Edward proposed during a holiday in the Bahamas in December 1998, waiting until January to share the happy news with the world.

The subsequent wedding was on June 19, 1999, at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, was a departure from grand state weddings.

It was a more personal celebration attended by close family and watched by millions.

Hours before the ceremony, the Queen bestowed upon Edward the title Earl of Wessex, and Sophie became Countess of Wessex.



Since then, the couple have carved out distinguished roles across the royal landscape, attending countless engagements together.

Both have championed agriculture, education, and youth development, often appearing at events like the Royal Cornwall Show alongside Prince William to support rural communities and local farming initiatives.

Sophie, in particular has used her platform to support more than 70 charities spanning children’s services, disability organisations, and global health causes.

As Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, she has spotlighted efforts to combat avoidable blindness in countries such as India and Malawi.

The Duchess also regularly visits local charities close to home, from hospice care for children to community art programmes, and recently marked World Autism Acceptance Month with a heartfelt message encouraging greater support and inclusion.