Prince William, Kate pull on new looks again as Pippa's family secrets emerge

Prince William, Kate pull on new looks once again as Pippa's family secrets emerge

Prince William had gotten super attention from growing a beard 2 years back, and looks like he wants to feel that high again, but with Kate Middleton by his side this time.

William and Kate were spotted last month enjoying lunch at a high-end in French mountain restaurant where the menu is as steep as the slopes, with a humble toastie reportedly costing around £74.

Staff at the restaurant described the pair as relaxed, courteous and clearly enjoying themselves, while other guests admitted their surprise at sharing lunchtime with royalty.

One diner said they looked particularly charming in their beanie hats, adding to the low-key holiday vibe.

The French Alps are familiar territory for the Wales family. Their love for skiing holidays dates back years, with regular winter escapes both before and after marriage.

A recent trip in early 2025 saw the couple joined by members of the Middleton family and marked a significant milestone for Catherine, her first journey outside the UK following her cancer announcement in March 2024.

Observers at the resort at the time noted how at ease the family appeared, describing them as indistinguishable from other British holidaymakers.

Familiar faces weren’t unusual either, with Pippa Middleton and James Middleton also known to frequent the area.

On one occasion, James was seen enjoying the après-ski atmosphere with his wife before Catherine arrived with Charlotte and Louis, turning lunch into a cheerful family gathering.

French prosecutors are pressing ahead with their long-running investigation into allegations against David Matthews, father-in-law of Pippa, and are now seeking to question a British woman as part of the case, according to The Mail .

Matthews, a former racing driver and businessman, is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl on the Caribbean island of St Barts in 1998, before allegedly raping her in Paris the following year.

Sources say French authorities have formally requested assistance from the UK Home Office to arrange an interview with the British woman, who is not the alleged victim but is considered a potential witness.