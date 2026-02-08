Mike Tindall confident about his predictions unless someone spills the tea

Mike Tindall has thrown his hat into the Six Nations prediction ring, confident that Steve Borthwick’s side will storm through the tournament.

Joining fellow pundits Alex Payne and James Haskell, Mike was backed up by former England stars Mike Brown, Jonny May, and Joe Marler.

While all six tipped England to beat Scotland, Ireland, and Italy, opinions diverged on the showdown with France.

Mike went for a clean sweep, predicting a fifth consecutive win, a forecast echoed by Payne, May, and Brown. Marler called for a draw, while Haskell bucked the trend, naming France as tournament favourites.

England kicked off the campaign in style, demolishing Wales 48-7 at Twickenham in a lights-out performance that set the tone for the competition.

The team scored seven tries to claim a bonus point and maintain their match winning streak.

Next up is a clash with Scotland this Saturday, a game sure to test England’s momentum.

Tindall’s predictions come fresh off a trip to Australia with wife Zara Tindall, where the couple represented British polo and horse racing at the Magic Millions Carnival.

He reflected on the visit with enthusiasm, saying: “What a week for the @magicmillionspolo and @magicmillions race day.”