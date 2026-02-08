Princess Anne Spotted on the production lines in Lancashire

Princess Anne was spotted adding another factory floor to her packed schedule.

The Princess headed to Lancashire on 27 January to shine a spotlight on a part of British industry that rarely courts headlines but quietly powers the world.

As President of the UK Fashion & Textile Association, paid a visit to James Dewhurst Limited in Altham drawing attention to the muscle behind the UK’s technical textile sector.

Founded more than 150 years ago, Dewhurst has built its reputation on innovation, producing specialist textiles used across automotive, industrial and high-performance applications.

The company is a prime example of how British manufacturers continue to compete internationally through engineering in modern technology.

Anne met staff and toured the facility, taking a close look at the advanced processes that sit behind these highly specialised fabrics.

UKFT chief executive Adam Mansell described the visit as a recognition of the depth and durability of British textile manufacturing, highlighting how firms like James Dewhurst combine heritage with cutting-edge production.

He also praised the workforce whose expertise keeps the industry competitive on a global stage.