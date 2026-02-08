Sarah Ferguson 'worried' ex-assistant will give away her Epstein secrets

Sarah Ferguson is deeply anxious about her former personal assistant, with messages suggesting she feared he knew too much about her private affairs.

The emails form part of more than three million documents made public by the US Department of Justice and include exchanges between Jeffrey Epstein and David Stern, once a trusted aide within Andrew’s inner circle.

One email chain from late November 2010 shows Stern forwarding an unflattering press article about Ferguson.

Epstein’s response was blunt, questioning who might be leaking information. Stern’s reply hinted that the reporting appeared unusually precise not exactly reassuring for those involved.

Stern suggested Fergie was frightened of her former assistant, implying his long service had left him in possession of sensitive knowledge.

That assistant, Johnny O’Sullivan, had worked for her for almost 18 years and was owed a substantial sum covering unpaid wages and promised tuition fees for an MBA.

The total ran well into six figures, making him one of her most pressing financial headaches at a time when debts were piling up fast.

By the end of 2010, Ferguson was reportedly facing liabilities of up to £5 million, including hefty US legal costs.

While many creditors had accepted sharply reduced settlements, O’Sullivan stood firm described in one email as the lingering problem no one could neatly resolve.

Just days later, Andrew was photographed walking with the financier through Central Park that would later become emblematic of his disastrous association with Epstein.

Negotiations dragged on for months. Initial offers to O’Sullivan were far below what he was owed and were swiftly rejected.

Epstein eventually stepped in, though his emails show open distrust and disdain toward the assistant.

By February 2011, a deal was finalised with O’Sullivan agreeing to accept a fraction of the original amount less than half of what he was entitled to.