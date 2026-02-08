Palace ‘holds discussions’ over Andrew’s worrisome mental health state

King Charles is understood to be exasperated with his errant brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor despite removing him from the royal family roster months ago.





The monarch must have believed that he can sigh with relief closing the chapter of his disgraced brother and the humiliating scandals, but with the three million new pages of the Epstein files shoved it right back at the royals.





Even though there is no love lost between the royals and Andrew, there are discussions behind Palace walls about the questionable mental state of the shamed ex-prince.





Andrew’s time at Royal Lodge was cut short earlier this week when he made public appearance for the press, horse riding at the grounds of Windsor, despite showing contrition.





According to a DailyMail report “waving at the public harked back to his royal days when he was used to adulation and respect” which was the final straw for the King and Prince William.





The royal insider said, “Andrew is having difficulty acknowledging reality and it was increasingly causing concern at the Palace – both as a sign of his mental state and because it wouldn't play well with the public witnessing him still enjoying the trappings of royalty.”





Other sources told the outlet that Andrew “firmly believes he’s done nothing wrong and definitely feels hard done by and too harshly treated”. They insist that the disgraced royal will not apologise as that would imply that he was guilty of his activities with the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.





It had been these discussions that led to the early eviction of Andrew from Royal Lodge as reports describe the 65-year-old was flung into the car in the dead of the night and transported to Norfolk. He hadn't finished packing hence his remaining belongings were brought by servants.



