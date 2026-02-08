Beatrice, Eugenie's official royal roles: Major details revealed

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor gives new tension to Beatrice, Eugenie

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's royal future once again became talk of the town after they made it to the headlines due to their parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's, controversial ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

Following the latest secrets exposed in the Epstein files, the former Duke and Duchess of York not only brought negative light on the royal family but also on their daughters.

Now, a royal expert, Jennie Bond, has shed light on the chances of Beatrice and Eugenie getting official royal roles in the future.

Speaking with Mirror, she said, "I don’t think there’s any question of the Princesses being given official roles."

The royal commentator added, "They will no doubt continue their occasional public appearances supporting the monarchy, at garden parties or charitable events, but the emphasis is still very much on keeping the number of working royals to a minimum."

Jennie extended support towards the Princesses, saying that they have a "fair bit of sympathy" for them.