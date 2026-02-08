King Charles' salmon hunts are a serious operation

King Charles, a keen and highly experienced fly fisherman, is known for landing salmon in challenging waters, including a successful catch on Scotland’s River Spey last summer.

Seasoned gillies say salmon fishing is notoriously difficult, even for experts, making any success a genuine achievement.

But according to a source, the King’s angling adventures come with security measures more suited to a high-risk operation than a riverside retreat.

During a visit to Delphi Lodge in Connemara, a famed Irish fishing destination, Charles was reportedly protected by an extensive security setup stretching for miles.

Officers were positioned discreetly among the trees surrounding the fishing pools, maintaining constant surveillance.

The source claims some members of the security team were equipped with advanced rifles fitted with specialised lenses, allowing them to track movement in the water with remarkable clarity.

In a twist that sounds straight out of a spy thriller, the King was allegedly guided via earpiece, receiving quiet instructions on when and where to cast his line.

Knowing the precise location of the fish, the source suggested, removes one of the biggest challenges of the sport, the skill anglers refer to as “reading the river.”

Delphi Lodge is no stranger to royal visits. Charles first fished there in the mid-1990s and has returned repeatedly over the years.

His passion for Irish waters also extends to the Bundorragha River and Finn Lough, cementing his reputation as a monarch who takes his fishing seriously.