Meghan Markle says 'all is well' as Prince Harry rings alarm bells

Areeba Khan
February 08, 2026

Meghan Markle made a bold and beautiful public appearance, indicating that 'all is well' behind the scenes, despite Prince Harry's warning.

On Saturday night, the Duchess of Sussex turned heads by making a fashion statement at the 2026 Fifteen Percent Pledge Fundraising Gala.

Archie and Lilibet's mother wore a gorgeous strapless gown by Harbison Studio for the glitzy event, which took place at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.

In the photos and videos, Meghan was beaming with joy and radiating positivity, hinting that her business is flourishing and things are in order. 

This outing came after the Duke of Sussex expressed 'concerns' about potential financial difficulties the Sussexes may face in the near future.

There have been talks in the circle that Meghan is planning to expand her business empire, As Ever, to the UK and Asia. 

But, an insider told Closer Magazine that Harry believes it is not a good idea, keeping in mind the couple's back-to-back failed projects with Netflix. 

King Charles' son "isn’t saying that she ought to throw in the towel; he just wants her to take it at a more sensible pace as the cash isn’t flowing the way it used to."

However, it appears now that Meghan is throwing away such speculations by joining powerful businesswomen at the 2026 Fifteen Percent Pledge Fundraising Gala.

