King Charles shares delightful distraction amid turmoil in new video

The monarch’s team is making sure that all eyes are on King Charles despite the furore that surrounds the royal family and the demands for a big change.

King Charles, providing a delightful distraction from the Epstein drama making headlines, appeared in his most comfortable state as he embarked on an important task to support his life-long mission in his entire royal life.

The King’s Foundation, which is responsible for taking care of the royal estates held by Charles – including Highgrove Gardens and Dumfries House, shared “sneak peek behind the scenes” of the new documentary, Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision, which released on February 6, 2026.

Charles appeared in high spirits as he joked about the success of the documentary before they began filming.

“I hope it works,” Charles seems to be telling the director behind the camera, with laughter erupting from the room. “Otherwise it’s your fault,” he adds with mirth.

The video came at a time when the royal family is dealing with ab slew of troubles after the release of the Epstein files. The Buckingham Palace has maintained that it does not speak for former Prince Andrew as he is no longer a working royal.

However, that has not stopped the headlines, much to the dismay of the King. The monarch had hoped the ousting his disgraced brother would no longer “distract from the work of the senior royal members” but it a long way to go still.