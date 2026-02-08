 
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor takes new route for life

Andrew faces public scrutiny but continues daily routine despite Epstein headlines

Geo News Digital Desk
February 08, 2026

Andrew enjoys days at Sandringham with zero paparazzi panic
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is carving out a quieter life at Sandringham after an early exit from Royal Lodge, with a hint of normalcy arriving in the form of a Waitrose delivery van.

The supermarket vehicle was spotted pulling up to Wood Farm, where the former Duke of York is believed to be settling in. 

The driver lingered for around 15 minutes unusually long for a typical grocery drop-off suggesting the delivery might have been more than a standard shop. 

Waitrose, which received a Royal Warrant from King Charles in May 2024, is known to be a favourite among members of the royal household.

According to sources, Andrew is reportedly in good spirits, enjoying the company of his dogs and meals prepared by his own cook. 

“He was smiling when I saw him. He seems happy enough, and has his dogs with him,” one insider told The Mail.

This low-key lifestyle comes after months of intense scrutiny, with Andrew dominating headlines over his links to Jeffrey Epstein following the release of more than three million documents by the US Department of Justice. 

His final days at Royal Lodge were widely criticised for “appalling optics” as he carried on with daily routines despite growing public and media pressure.

Even amid the controversy, the former duke has not shied away from the public eye. 

He was recently seen horse riding in Windsor, apparently unconcerned about photographers capturing the outing. 

A royal insider shared the situation with a pointed observation, “Even to the end, he just didn’t get it.”

