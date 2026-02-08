Sarah Ferguson receives brutal verdict: 'No sympathy for her'

Sarah Ferguson made a big mistake in her life, which turned her world upside down.

The former Duchess of York asked for money from the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein for her lifestyle.

In the newly released emails, it was seen that she accepted the money from a paedophile financier.

A royal expert, Jennie Bond, strongly criticised Fergie's 'greedy' nature that resulted in the downfall of her life.

In conversation with the Mirror, she said, "Sarah Ferguson needs to learn one of life’s basic lessons: you have to cut your cloth to suit your purse."

"I cannot understand how she has so consistently got herself into terrible debt, leading her to cultivate unsavoury friendships," the royal commentator added.

Jennie said that the root of all her problems was money and her never-ending greed for it.

"I have no sympathy for her. Drawn by money like a moth to the flame, Ferguson repeatedly sucked up to her benefactor, Jeffrey Epstein, even after he had been convicted of procuring a 14-year-old girl for sex," Jennie shared.