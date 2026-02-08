Duke of Edinburgh honours Scots Guards for their service in Kosovo

The Duke of Edinburgh took centre stage in a proud moment for the British Army as he presented medals to soldiers of the 1st Battalion Scots Guards, celebrating their service with KFOR in the Republic of Kosovo.

The occasion recognised the battalion’s unwavering professionalism, commitment, and vital role in supporting international peace and stability.

For these troops, who spent months on demanding deployments far from home, the medals were more than ceremonial they were a tangible mark of respect for their courage and dedication.

During the presentation, the Duke, long known for his deep support of the armed forces, praised the soldiers for maintaining the highest standards while representing the UK abroad.

He also acknowledged the challenges of serving in a complex international environment, highlighting how the Scots Guards’ efforts have contributed to safer communities and strengthened NATO’s peacekeeping mission in the Balkans.

This event also offered a rare glimpse into the personal side of military life, with families and colleagues gathering to witness the recognition of service that often goes unseen.

The the day before, he was in Inverclyde fitting in a busy schedule with three engagements in a single day.

During his visit to Moving On, a local charity, he took a moment to plant a tree one of several highlights on a day packed with community visits and charitable work.