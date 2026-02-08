 
Geo News

Duke of Edinburgh honours Scots Guards for their service in Kosovo

The Duke of Edinburgh packs 3 engagements and tree planting in one day

By
Iqra Khalid
|

February 08, 2026

Duke of Edinburgh honours Scots Guards for their service in Kosovo
Duke of Edinburgh honours Scots Guards for their service in Kosovo

The Duke of Edinburgh took centre stage in a proud moment for the British Army as he presented medals to soldiers of the 1st Battalion Scots Guards, celebrating their service with KFOR in the Republic of Kosovo.

The occasion recognised the battalion’s unwavering professionalism, commitment, and vital role in supporting international peace and stability. 

For these troops, who spent months on demanding deployments far from home, the medals were more than ceremonial they were a tangible mark of respect for their courage and dedication.

During the presentation, the Duke, long known for his deep support of the armed forces, praised the soldiers for maintaining the highest standards while representing the UK abroad. 

He also acknowledged the challenges of serving in a complex international environment, highlighting how the Scots Guards’ efforts have contributed to safer communities and strengthened NATO’s peacekeeping mission in the Balkans.

This event also offered a rare glimpse into the personal side of military life, with families and colleagues gathering to witness the recognition of service that often goes unseen. 

The the day before, he was in Inverclyde fitting in a busy schedule with three engagements in a single day.

During his visit to Moving On, a local charity, he took a moment to plant a tree one of several highlights on a day packed with community visits and charitable work.

Sarah Ferguson receives brutal verdict: 'No sympathy for her' 
Sarah Ferguson receives brutal verdict: 'No sympathy for her' 
Palace ‘holds discussions' over Andrew's worrisome mental health state
Palace ‘holds discussions' over Andrew's worrisome mental health state
Meghan Markle says 'all is well' as Prince Harry rings alarm bells
Meghan Markle says 'all is well' as Prince Harry rings alarm bells
King Charles shares delightful distraction amid turmoil in new video
King Charles shares delightful distraction amid turmoil in new video
Prince William, Kate step back from modern royal approach in shock move
Prince William, Kate step back from modern royal approach in shock move
Meghan Markle tunes out troubles at glitzy gala for charity
Meghan Markle tunes out troubles at glitzy gala for charity
Prince William, Princess Kate face new Harry problem amid family nightmare
Prince William, Princess Kate face new Harry problem amid family nightmare
King Charles finally responds to public outcry with bold move
King Charles finally responds to public outcry with bold move