Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun romance hits 'frustrated' twist

Sydney Sweeney’s popularity with professional athletes sparks Scooter Braun’s frustration

Sydney Sweeney’s romance with Scooter Braun may have hit the rocks amid her increasing popularity with professional athletes, who have reportedly been sliding into the Euphoria star’s social media DMs.

Insiders have told The Sun that the record executive has been left feeling “incredibly disrespectful” due to the recent developments, despite his girlfriend reported to have ignored or blocked the inbox requests.

Adding to his frustration, the 28-year-old actress' “fiercely independent” nature also unsettles her current beau at times.

“Sydney has always been fiercely independent,” explained one source. “She values time alone — whether that’s travelling by herself, going out with girlfriends, or just switching off. Scooter prefers togetherness, and he’s still adjusting to that.”

According to the British publication’s report back in December, the Christy actress has been pursued by several Premier League players as well, including those from top clubs like Manchester United, Arsenal, and Liverpool.

Former Chelsea player Christian Pulisic, who was also linked to the blonde starlet, swiftly put the swirling rumours to rest.

“Please stop with the made up stories about my personal life," he wrote on his Instagram stories,

Furthermore, Sydney’s meeting with ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino in November 2025 had also made Scooter feel “furious and disrespected”.

For the unversed, Sydney called it quits with Jonathan in March last year, and began dating Scooter around June.

The two were first linked with each other after attending the extravagant Venice wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.