Jessie Buckley honours Julie Roberts after her first-ever Golden Globe

Jessie Buckley took home her first-ever Golden Globe award, alongside hailing her fellow nominee, Julie Roberts.

Buckley won Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for her role as Agnes in Hamnet.

While expressing her gratitude for being recognised for such an honour, Buckley said, “Oh my God, the incredible women I am honoured to stand beside in this category.”

Cheering for Roberts, the Irish actress added, “I mean, Julia Roberts - you are like a hero to us all.”

She also acknowledged her other fellow nominees, adding, “Thank you. Jennifer [Lawrence], Renate [Reinsve], Eva [Victor], Tessa [Thompson] - God, I'd watch you anytime, anywhere. You blow my mind."

The Bride! actress continued, “My husband, he's really been enjoying the free canapés and cocktails, so thank you so much for having us along. This is a real, real honour. I love what I do and I love being part of this industry, thank you."

Buckley is on a streak of receiving critical acclaim for her portrayal as William Shakespeare's wife in Chloe Zhao’s film.

Earlier this week, the actress also won Best Actress at the Critics' Choice Awards. She is also tipped for an Oscar nomination in a similar category.

In addition to her big win, Hamnet also won for Best Motion Picture Drama, where, while receiving the award, Steven Spielberg praised the director as “exceptional” and “one filmmaker on the face of the planet who could tell this story."