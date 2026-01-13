 
Duchess Sophie highlights grassroots support as King Charles marks 50 years of change

King Charles' trust reveals commemorative coin as year of celebration gets underway

Geo News Digital Desk
January 13, 2026

The Duchess of Edinburgh was earning smiles all round during a visit to The Lighthouse charity and plenty of pride from those working behind the scenes. 

Staff and volunteers were thrilled to welcome their royal patron to the charity’s temporary base, where momentum is building ahead of a major move that signals a new chapter for the organisation.

Sophie took time to hear how the charity has quietly become a lifeline for the community over the past 15 years, supporting people facing financial pressure and loneliness across Woking and beyond. 

The charity is preparing to relocate to Albion House, opposite the town’s railway station, while work begins on a permanent headquarters as part of Woking’s wider regeneration.

Volunteers were thanked personally by the Duchess for keeping services running smoothly during the transition.

That sense of purpose mirrors a much bigger milestone unfolding across the royal charity landscape. 

As The King’s Trust marks 50 years of impact, a newly released video declares the work is far from finished. 

Founded in 1976 by the then-Prince Charles to help young people build brighter futures, the Trust is marking its anniversary.

The Royal Mint has unveiled a special commemorative coin, while a year-long programme of events is planned throughout 2026. 

A headline celebration will be held at the Royal Albert Hall on May 11

