Invictus Games issue update as Harry determined to open ceremony with King

Prince Harry appears fully ready to take on the Invictus Games at Birmingham in 2027as it sets the stage for friends and families to support a meaningful cause.

The Duke of Sussex, who founded the supporting event for the injured and sick veterans in 2014, seemingly planned to extend an olive branch to his father King Charles to open the Games. Reports suggested that it would fulfil a “dream” of Harry to have his father by his side for the event that means so much to him.

There is also the matter of Harry’s UK police protection verdict, which is pending, but sources believe that this time it would tip in his favour.

While there is confirmation pending on the matter, the Invictus Games shared an exiting update for the upcoming event, as they set the “finest stage” in UK in a special video. It revealed that there is an “exclusive” chance to experience the possible reunion of father and son on stage.

“Join our community for official news and an exclusive chance to win two tickets to the Opening Ceremony at the NEC on Saturday 10 July 2027.”

In the video clip, the presenter and competitor at the Games, JJ Chalmers, shared that this event “feels very special”. He noted that there are “people who want to share their stories and they have got the finest stage in Birmingham for 2027”.

Jonny Ball, a competitor from 2023, shared that the Games are “the soul of our recovery”. It could possibly also serve as a means of recovering a bond that was once broken by a years-long rift.

A previous report in The Sun noted that Harry “desperately wants Charles at Invictus — and he wants him to open the games alongside him”. Moreover, the Games always invites Heads of State but “Harry wants to go further with Charles involved in the opening ceremony”.

The source noted that Charles is the Head of the Armed Forces and the games “represent a cause close to both’s hearts”.

Meanwhile, a friend of the King told Daily Beast that the “he loves both his sons and of course he wants to be reconciled with Harry.” They added, “It would be a source of great joy to him if trust could improve sufficiently to normalise the relationship.”

If that reconciliation happens on stage, it would not only fulfil the dream of Harry's but also win hearts of the public in the moanrchy's favour, something that the royals are keen on.