Sarah Ferguson makes wise move after Beatrice, Eugenie pick sides

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been left in a tough spot as they juggle the tense situation between the royals and their parents, following the landmark decision made by King Charles.

The York sisters, who continue to retain their royal positions and honours in the family while their parents have been firmly ousted, were seen all smiles at Sandringham joining the annual Christmas tradition. They were seen happily chatting with the family and received a warm reception, knowing that this was their first up-close public appearance since their parents’ disgrace.

The former Prince Andrew was stripped off of his royal titles and honour, and received a eviction notice for Royal Lodge given the humiliating sexual abuse allegations against him and his connection to paedophile Jeffery Epstein. Moreover, Sarah Ferguson was also found to have friendship with the financier, leading to her fall from grace as well.

In 2023, Fergie had been thriving as she had joined the royals at Sandringham and even earned the favour of the King. Now, Fergie feels left out and embarrassed and relies on her daughters to get the taste of the royal life, much like Andrew.

A friend of Fergie revealed to People Magazine that “Andrew and Sarah would have 1,000 percent supported” Beatrice and Eugenie’s decision to attend the royal Christmas.

“Sarah has always said her greatest gift to the monarchy was her girls. She's going to still hold her allegiance to the Crown.”

It may also indicate that Fergie may not be looking to make a move that would upset the royals or make any decision that would hurt the position of her daughters.