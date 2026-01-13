'It Ends with Us' author Colleen Hoover opens up about cancer treatment

Colleen Hoover shares update about cancer treatment on social media

Colleen Hoover, popular American author, has updated her fans about her health.

Earlier in December 2025, the It Ends with Us writer disclosed through her Facebook page that she has been diagnosed with cancer. However, she did not reveal the details of her diagnosis.

Hoover shared that she had it removed through surgery and would be needing radiations, but her condition did not require any chemotherapy.

On January 13, the 46-year-old took it to her Instagram story to update readers about her health. She informed through the post that the last session of radiation is left only for her to be cured.

Colleen posted a picture of herself wearing a hospital gown along with a caption that read, “Second to last day of radiation.”

"I wish I could blame my hair and facial expressions on @Texas.Oncology, but they've been great. Hope you never need them but highly recommend them."

Last year, when the author shared the scary news of her cancer diagnosis, Hoover opened when she found out about the condition, she wasn’t ready to share it with anyone until she was sure about the outcome.

"So while it felt huge and scary for a bit, and I had to miss out on the Regretting You premiere and some other important career and personal moment, I just wasn't ready to share with anyone until I knew what the outcome would be."