Palace takes bold stand for Prince Harry amid security fight

Prince Harry’s ties with the Palace have not been smooth-sailing since the past many years and it seemed to have exacerbated over time, especially during his security battle.

The Duke of Sussex is awaiting a verdict on his UK taxpayer funded protection after he sent a letter to the UK Home Secretary for a review on risk assessment in October. Sources since early this month have been suggesting that tides are tipping in Harry’s favour even though the official verdict has not been announced.

Despite Harry calling his past defeat to gain back his security an “establishment stitch-up”, Buckingham Palace is refuting claims that it will intervene in the decision UK Home Office will make.

In a Mail on Sunday report, it was claimed that Harry has won his security and the decision announcement will just be a formality unless the Palace intervenes. A Royal aide slammed it calling it “both unjust and inaccurate”, via GB News.

“The palace has no such powers within Ravec. While they sit on the committee it is not their role to advise on threat analysis or appropriate mitigations,” they said.

“That is for the actual intelligence and security experts to advise on — as of course they do whenever the duke’s visits to the UK are being reviewed under the existing Ravec process.”

Meanwhile, a source familiar with the proceeding doubled down on the claims.

“I have no idea what the RMB (risk management board) recommendation to Ravec (the Royal and VIP executive committee) will be, but what I do know with certainty is that neither does anyone else, since they are still undertaking the review.”

The news comes as Prince Harry’s ties with King Charles have been improving with reports suggesting a major olive branch on the horizon. Prince Harry is reportedly extending an invite to King Charles to not only attend the Invictus Games but also to open the ceremony alongside him.