Prince Harry set to make deal with King Charles after major win

Harry prepares to walk through the Palace gates once again

The royal family and Prince Harry's reunion looms as the Duke gears up for the UK trip.

Harry prepares to step back into the spotlight as he will walk through the Palace gates once again.

The 43-year-old is closer to make deal with the royal family as he may soon get his armed police protection back in the UK.

The Duke won't remain estranged to his father any more after a potential reconciliation with the royal family, with sources claiming "all is well with father-son duo."

The latest developmment could unlock the path back, but only if he agrees to strict silence about The Firm.

A fresh security assessment has reportedly concluded after a review carried out for the royal and VIP Executive Committee, known as Ravec.

A ruling over his protection is expected within weeks as the outcome has reportedly already been settled.

Palace sources claim that senior royals are prepared to accept Harry back into the fold if he remains silent as Family will not tolerate another round of revelations from the Sussexes.

"Before there is any meaningful rapprochement, Harry would need to give firm assurances that he will not speak publicly about private family matters again. This is the one agreement that will make or break his royal reconciliation," an isider told Radar.