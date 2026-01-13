 
Geo News

Prince Harry set to make deal with King Charles after major win

Harry prepares to walk through the Palace gates once again

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 13, 2026

Harry prepares to walk through the Palace gates once again
Harry prepares to walk through the Palace gates once again

The royal family and Prince Harry's reunion looms as the Duke gears up for the UK trip.

Harry prepares to step back into the spotlight as he will walk through the Palace gates once again.

The 43-year-old is closer to make deal with the royal family as he may soon get his armed police protection back in the UK. 

The Duke won't remain estranged to his father any more after a potential reconciliation with the royal family, with sources claiming "all is well with father-son duo."

The latest developmment could unlock the path back, but only if he agrees to strict silence about The Firm.

A fresh security assessment has reportedly concluded after a review carried out for the royal and VIP Executive Committee, known as Ravec.

A ruling over his protection is expected within weeks as the outcome has reportedly already been settled.

Palace sources claim that senior royals are prepared to accept Harry back into the fold if he remains silent as Family will not tolerate another round of revelations from the Sussexes.

"Before there is any meaningful rapprochement, Harry would need to give firm assurances that he will not speak publicly about private family matters again. This is the one agreement that will make or break his royal reconciliation," an isider told Radar.

Invictus Games issue update as Harry determined to open ceremony with King
Invictus Games issue update as Harry determined to open ceremony with King
Duchess Sophie highlights grassroots support as King Charles marks 50 years of change
Duchess Sophie highlights grassroots support as King Charles marks 50 years of change
Queen Elizabeth II's reign almost never happened after mother's accident
Queen Elizabeth II's reign almost never happened after mother's accident
Meghan Markle makes last-minute announcement: 'Save the date'
Meghan Markle makes last-minute announcement: 'Save the date'
Prince William makes shock move as Harry set to return
Prince William makes shock move as Harry set to return
Duchess Sophie meets GB hockey stars after gym session
Duchess Sophie meets GB hockey stars after gym session
Sarah Ferguson's dowfall: A warning to Meghan?
Sarah Ferguson's dowfall: A warning to Meghan?
Meghan Markle could shake up Britain's summer social calendar
Meghan Markle could shake up Britain's summer social calendar