Kate Middleton left in tears after receiving shocking news

The Prince and Princess of Wales nearly escaped a dangerous situation as the family had been away to mark their holidays together.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were hoping to begin a new chapter and leave the painful memories behind when they moved into their new home, Forest Lodge. However, just weeks after the big change, the couple learned that their London home in Kensington Palace, which they still use sometimes, had a break-in while they were away at Sandringham.

While there was no official statement on the matter, sources have revealed that Princess Kate was shaken by the news and it had unsettled her.

“This wasn’t a minor scare – it was deeply unsettling,” an insider cited by Closer Magazine revealed.

“When someone breaches the place you call home, it hits you in the stomach and suddenly, everything feels exposed,” they continued. “It left them shaken in a way people don’t see. It was lying awake at night, replaying every ‘what if’ in your head. Kate was in tears.”

The update comes after Kate was notably missing alongside Prince Louis, 7, as Prince William touched ground at Kensington Palace via a chopper, with Prince George, 12, and Princess Charlotte, 10, in tow.

Fans had been speculating many theories about Kate’s absence but the source added that the future Queen is “strong” and “trying her best to move past it”.

An intruder, who is now under custody, broke in the Kensington Palace residence of the Waleses twice in the week before Christmas. He was seen carrying a “heavy rucksack” at the time. Palace aides have been informed of the security breach but any other details have been kept under wraps as the investigation continues.

Before this incident, in October 2024, when the Waleses lived in Adelaide Cottage at Windsor, thieves broke in and stole farm vehicles from very close to the residence.