Royal family’s Palace balcony secret details will shock you

There are several important dates in the royal calendar that include the infamous appearances at the Buckingham Palace by the royal family.

From historic moments like coronations and weddings to annual events like Trooping the Colour, the balcony event hold significance in representing the strength of the royals as a unit, according to royal experts.

While there is no fixed list of attendees at the balcony for such events, the group is tailored to each occasion. Moreover, the royals, who are known for their optics, carefully orchestrate the positions of each of the royal member, which often causes drama about who stands where.

The public gets a look at the royals as they smile and wave looking at the crowd. However, what no one realises is that there are some technical issues that they have to get through to actually see the people.

The Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace blocks the family's view of The Mall when they step onto the balcony. Hence, hidden televisions are placed for the royals to see the Mall and themselves clearly.

“They are placed in the corners of the balcony, slightly canted. The balustrade is covered in red fabric, so all the equipment can be hidden behind it,” a source told HELLO! magazine.

It would explain why the children seem excited when they pull on antics for the crowd, especially Prince Louis.