Prince William finds common ground with Prince Harry after emotional event

Prince William finds common ground with Prince Harry after fresh setback

Prince William may not have warmed up to the idea of mending ties with his estranged brother Prince Harry, but he may be on the same page about one issue.

William has remained sceptical about his father King Charles’s decision to reconcile with Harry, especially the way the Duke of Sussex had acted after leaving the royal family.

The future king is still angry at Harry for sharing private information about their family meetings and drama, but the latest events have seen a crack in his resolve.

The Waleses, who had moved into their new Windsor home Forest Lodge to leave behind bad memories and begin fresh, still use their Kensington Palace apartment sometimes. Just weeks after their move, an intruder broke into their Kensington home and left with a “heavy rucksack”.

“Fear strips everything else away – pride, anger, old arguments. What’s left is just instinct,” a source said for the Waleses.

The culprit is under custody and investigation is ongoing. But this was not the first incident. In October 2024, thieves broke in to Windsor and stole farm vehicles from near Adelaide Cottage, when the Waleses lived there.

The source noted that William has “a level of empathy that wasn’t there before” because he Harry just wants to protect Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The culprit is under custody and investigation is ongoing. But this was not the first incident. In October 2024, thieves broke in to Windsor and stole farm vehicles from near Adelaide Cottage, when the Waleses lived there.

Meanwhile, Harry has raised his concerns about security, which many of the experts have dismissed. And even though William does not support all of Harry’s action, he understands where he is coming from.

“This experience made William understand Harry’s point emotionally, not intellectually,” an insider told Closer magazine. “When you’ve had someone breach your home, the fear is no longer theoretical.”

They added that one “stop[s] debating policy and start[s]thinking like a parent.”

“William still disagrees with how Harry handled many things, but he no longer dismisses the security concerns,” they said. “He’s lived them. Kate understands now why Harry pushed so hard, and has said this is the one issue where she truly feels for Harry.”