Prince Harry's friend Sophie shares major update on relationship

Prince Harry has received thrilling news about her friend amidst his preparations for the UK return.

The Duke of Sussex's friend has shared an amazing update on her relationship, confirming her engagement that with her partner Mark Wilson popped the question – see the romantic photos.

Sophie Stanbury has kicked off the year in the most romantic way, as she revealed that she was now engaged to her long-term partner, Mark Wilson, a businessman.

Harry's pal took to social media to share the news, alongside photos of the pair embracing and one of Mark getting down on one knee.

She captioned the post: "A VERY special day, in a very special place."

"And to my darling Mark, how did I get so lucky? Thank you for making me the happiest I could be, starting this year engaged, planning our new home and life together but best of all knowing that you'll be by my side forever."

The post was immediately met with support from Sophie's friends and fans, with one enthusing: "A million congratulations my darlings, couldn't be happier for you both," and a second commented: "Congratulations, nobody deserves it more Soph! Love this news."

A third added: "How wonderful, many congratulations."

A fourth penned: "So pleased for you. I've followed you for years through the ups and downs and hard work and tears. You deserve to be happy and I'm so glad you've found it with your precious Mark. Congratulations."

Harry did not drop any comment on the picture, but he's said to be in touch with her.

Sophie revealed during an episode of Ladies of London that the pair knew each other, with the star even having Harry's number on her mobile phone.

During an episode of the show, alongside friendsm, she teased: "We should call some hot boys. I'm gonna call Prince Harry. He's really good fun. Is he under 'prince' or 'Harry'?"

Speaking later to The Daily Dish, she delved further into their friendship, revealing that they knew each other through mutual friends.

She shared: "He's great. He's great fun. We've had a couple of weekends in the country with mutual friends. And he's just a fun-loving person."