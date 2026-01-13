King Charles bombshell offer to Harry, Meghan exposed in deleted story

There is an important invite expected to be delivered for King Charles to the Palace from Prince Harry, while the monarch seems to be making plans of his own, it was reported.

Charles and his younger son seemed to have ended 2025 on a reasonably better note following their first in-person meeting in 18 months that took place in September. Now, with the New Year, reports have indicated that the father and son are making moves to leave the years-long feud behind and reconcile.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly wants the monarch, as the head of the Armed Forces, to not only attend but also open the 2027 Invictus Games at Birmingham.

Meanwhile, the King, who “would love to” reunite with Harry, had extended an olive branch of his own: offering his Highgrove House to stay in the summer next year, according to a now-deleted DailyMail report.

It was claimed that there is “good chance” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could stay at the secluded country retreat in Gloucestershire, which is “ultra-secure”.

The source insisted that the Sussexes would “need to stay in a hotel in the city” during the games, the King could make a thoughtful gesture to invite them to the Cotswolds homes, which is “a relatively short distance down the M5 from Birmingham”.

It was only a few hours later that the story was pulled out, sparking mystery about the claims made in the story.

Why was the Daily Mail news story deleted?

Was it a hoax, another legal notice from Harry or a threatening call from Buckingham Palace? While the article was removed from the website, the tweet on X sharing the piece still exists.

There have been no official annoucement made on the matter, and the the debate is only sparked by insiders, shrouding it further in suspense.

There are suggestions that the Sussex camp could have started it to tip the media in their direction and see the public opinion form. Although, if the sources were inaccurate and the publisers could get in major trouble with the Palace.

“Are those ‘insiders’ in Santa Barbara?”, one speculated.

“Why did you morons delete this article? The palace sent you legal letters? Y’all gonna learn one way or another to stop promoting BS stories about those two.”

“Charles offering the estate is one thing, but will Harry and Meghan actually take him up on it?” one user on X criticised.

Another pointed out the tensed William and Harry situation, and that Highgrove comes under William’s terriotory.

“I don’t think so, Highgrove is on Dutchy of Cornwall ground and it’s Prince William‘s. Didn’t Henry told old Megsie [crying emjo]”.

Reports claim that the Duchess of Sussex might join her husband at an event to count down to Harry’s Invictus Games returning to the UK next summer.

One user said that it would be a good thing to finally have some peace.

“I love this idea. I fully understand that some ugly stuff has taken place. But they are father and son. It’s time to heal their relationship.”

There have been discussions around taxpayer-funded security for Prince Harry as he awaits the final verdict of the UK Home Office. Sources in multiple reports have claimed that the tides have shifted on Harry’s side. Although, insiders close to the case share that there no way to tell the verdict until the announcement is made.

Buckingham Palace is not directly responding to the queries related to Harry's police protection.

Harry has posed security has his key issue to bring his wife and children to the UK. It remains to be seen how things unfold.