Princess Anne back on duty to keep the royal engine running

Princess Anne is back in action at Windsor Castle today, carrying out an investiture ceremony just days after resuming her royal duties for 2026, proof that slowing down still isn’t really in her vocabulary.

The Princess Royal narrowly missed reclaiming her long-held title as the monarchy’s hardest worker last year, finishing just behind her older brother, King Charles.

While the King topped the league table with more than 530 official appearances, Anne wasn’t far behind, clocking in with hundreds of engagements of her own and once again outpacing most of the family.

Today’s ceremony will see Anne recognise achievements across public life, with broadcaster Martha Kearney among those receiving honours.

Kearney is set to be appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire for her contribution to journalism and broadcasting.

The honour follows Kearney’s recent high-profile meeting with King Charles at Dumfries House, where she hosted a festive edition of This Natural Life.

The programme featured the King discussing his lifelong connection to the environment, a subject that has shaped much of his public and private life.

The pair were filmed strolling through the estate’s arboretum as Charles reflected on how his fascination with nature began in childhood.

Anne’s appearance today also reinforces her reputation as one of the monarchy’s most dependable figures frequently stepping in to represent the Crown at ceremonies that demand experience, precision and stamina.