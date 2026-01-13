Princess Anne unveils her funny bone on duty

Princess Anne stepped out on January 8 as one of the first senior royals back in action for 2026.

She made her way to Oxford as Honorary President of the Oxford Farming Conference that’s become something of a winter tradition for the palace’s most indefatigable royal.

Rather than riding in on pomp and ceremony, Anne joined a gathering that’s all about the nitty‑gritty of British agriculture farmers, industry leaders and policy thinkers unpacking the future of food, sustainability and rural life.

The conference itself was held in the historic Examination Schools in Oxford’s city centre.

Sources close to the event say she took part in lively discussions, listened to speakers debating topics from land stewardship to innovation, and rubbed shoulders with delegates long enough for hands‑on conversation outside the usual royal photo ops.

As Honorary President, Anne has been a fixture at Oxford’s farming circle for years, championing a sector that relies on resilience and innovation as much as tradition.

One delegate told FarmingUK that her comments at past conferences has inspired producers trying to balance economic pressure and environmental stewardship.

The Princess has reminded the public that beyond hard work, she also has a razor sharp sense of humour.

A video from an official engagement at the Wormwood Scrubs Pony Centre went viral recently, showing the 75-year-old cracking jokes while marking the 35th anniversary of the London based equine charity.

Addressing reporters before cutting the celebratory cake, Anne quipped: “I hope you all had a chance to see this cake because it really is stunning.

The instructions are that you will eat it if I cut it. Otherwise, it’s just legalised vandalism. So, enjoy the cake!”

Princess Anne cuts the cake

The crowd erupted in laughter, and social media users were quick to shower praise.

“I adore her,” wrote one, while another noted she is “dry like her father, cheeky like her mother.”

Anne, who serves as Vice Patron of the British Horse Society, toured the centre alongside actor and BHS President Martin Clunes and chief executive James Hick, meeting volunteers who support equine therapy for children with physical disabilities.

She carried her own umbrella, proving that practicality goes hand-in-hand with her good humour.

The visit was particularly poignant, coming just three days after her brother, King Charles, publicly shared his cancer diagnosis.