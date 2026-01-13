Duchess of Edinburgh front and centre in new Royal Family video

Her Royal Highness marks her second royal engagement of 2026

Duchess Sophie has quickly emerged as one of the Royal Family’s most active figures so far in 2026.

Highlighting her packed schedule, King Charles III’s office shared a new video of the Duchess of Edinburgh on the official Royal Family social media accounts on Tuesday, January 13. The footage, originally posted by England Hockey, captured moments from Sophie’s visit to the Bisham Abbey National Sport Centre the day before.

“England and Great Britain Hockey were honoured to welcome HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh to Bisham Abbey National Sport Centre yesterday,” the caption read. Sophie has served as a patron of England Hockey since 2006.

The video showed highlights from the visit, including the Duchess stepping onto the pitch and trying her hand at hockey. She was also seen touring an indoor gym facility, where she chatted with staff and gym members during the stop.

Additionally, the Royal Family’s social media also posted a photo collage of the visit with the caption, “Yesterday, The Duchess of Edinburgh visited @englandhockey to meet members of the Senior Men’s and Women’s squads.”

The outing marked Sophie’s second official engagement of the year. Just four days earlier, she visited The Lighthouse charity in Woking. During that visit, Prince Edward’s wife helped staff pack and prepare for the charity’s relocation and also toured the new site.