Queen Camilla’s 'too busy to look' florist set for Windsor honour

Queen Camilla once stopped in her tracks to praise the man who shapes some of the monarchy’s most unforgettable moments and today, that same florist is stepping into the royal spotlight himself.

Shane Connolly, the creative force behind Prince William and Princess Kate’s elegant 2011 wedding flowers, is set to be honoured at Windsor Castle by Princess Anne.

The award recognises Connolly’s long-standing commitment to sustainable floristry that has subtly influenced royal ceremonies for two decades.

Connolly’s relationship with the Royal Family began long before Westminster Abbey filled with trees and neutral blooms.

His first major commission came in 2005, when he designed the floral setting for King Charles and Queen Camilla’s blessing service at Windsor.

Since then, his work has become synonymous with a distinctly royal aesthetic.

It was that philosophy that defined William and Kate’s wedding day. Instead of showy arrangements, Connolly transformed the abbey aisle into a woodland walk, complete with field maples and hornbeams sourced from royal estates.

Kate personally requested soft, neutral tones while her shield shaped bouquet carried deeply traditional touches, including lily of the valley and a nod to her groom with sweet William.

Princess Kate's bouquet

Connolly returned to the abbey once more for the Coronation in 2023, weaving personal history into the spectacle.

Flowers beloved by the King and Queen featured throughout, alongside cuttings from historic trees planted decades earlier by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Queen Camilla herself later praised the arrangements during a chance meeting at London’s Garden Museum, telling Connolly they were “so beautiful,” before joking that the pace of the day barely gave her time to admire them.